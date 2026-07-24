Entertainment

20-year-old Suri Cruise lands lead role in modern Shakespeare play

Suri Cruise’s college major also revealed as she takes on new stage role

By Nimrah Saleem
Published July 24, 2026
20-year-old Suri Cruise lands lead role in modern Shakespeare play
20-year-old Suri Cruise lands lead role in modern Shakespeare play

Suri Cruise is set to star in a modern version of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has been casted in Midsummer!, a 90-minute stage production with fellow students from Carnegie Mellon University.

The play will be performed in Pittsburgh on July 31 and August 1 before moving to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland.

It has also been revealed that Suri is studying musical theater at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. She recently finished her second year at the university.

20-year-old Suri Cruise lands lead role in modern Shakespeare play

Earlier this year, she appeared in the staged reading of Cosmic Microwave Background at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theater.

Suri graduated from New York City's LaGuardia High School in 2024. Around that time, she began using her mother's middle name, Noelle, instead of her father Tom Cruise's surname.

Tom and Katie welcomed Suri in 2006 and divorced in 2012. Since then, Suri has lived with her mother. 

Tom is also dad to Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom he adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google