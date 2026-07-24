Apple TV+ announces 'The Morning Show' end after five seasons

The Morning Show announced the end of the comedy-drama series with season five.

In a statement, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video Zack Van Amburg said, “Seeing this incredible Apple TV series through from start to finish has been the joy of a lifetime and career.”

He continued, “Jennifer, Reese, [executive producers] Michael [Ellenberg] and Mimi [Leder] not only created a series that continually challenged audiences, sparked conversation and stood at the forefront of television over five unforgettable seasons, they also helped launch an entirely new streaming platform with their signature series."

“The Morning Show team consists of the best cast and crew in television, led by Charlotte Stoudt’s exceptional writing and showrunning," the statement added.

"As we celebrate this final chapter, while also beginning new ones with these brilliant artists and storytellers, we’re endlessly grateful to everyone who made The Morning Show such an enduring part of Apple TV," Van Amburg noted.

The announcement drew emotional reactions from the series leading stars, particularly Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who had been attached to the show since 2017.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, writing, "Laughing and crying. Final season incoming... MUCH more to come."

Her costar similarly shared an emotional post, sharing a montage of the cast with the caption, "8 years. 5 seasons. So many memories."

The Morning Show has been a defining success of Apple TV+, which premiered with the launch of the streaming platform in 2019.