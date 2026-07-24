'Legally Blonde's Luke Wilson recalls weird encounter with fans

Luke Wilson is known for playing various iconic characters but his Legally Blonde character holds a special place in his fans’ hearts.

The 54-year-old American actor played the role of Emmett Richmond in the 2001 romantic comedy film, which had an ensemble cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Davis, Selma Blair, Alanna Ubach, and others.

During his recent appearance on the Out of Order podcast, Wilson admitted that he had forgotten the name of his Legally Blonde character when some of his juvenile fans approached him at a Mexican restaurant in Dallas.

He recalled, “This group of like little girls came up like 8, 9, 10. They were like, ‘Are you Emmett?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not Emmett.’ And then they kind of laughed. And then they kind of skittered back like little birds. And they were like, ‘You’re Emmett.’ And I said, ‘Girls, I don’t — where are your parents? I don’t know who Emmett is and I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

“And then they were like, ‘You were in Legally Blonde.’ I said, ‘Oh, Emmett.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t even know my character’s name.’ I said, ‘Okay, yes, I’m Emmett. I’m sorry. Let’s get a picture,’” the Scream 2 star shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Luke Wilson reprised his role in 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in which his character married Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods.