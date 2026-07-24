Nicole Williams English reveals she wasn't ready for relationship to Larry

Nicole Williams English shares why she didn't feel like saying yes to a first date immediately.

According to People, the model shared she was not ready for a relationship, as she was just out of one. “I was already getting out of a really bad one, so I was like, ‘I am not. I’m single, I’m in LA.’ I was living in New York at the time, but she was making me stay in L.A. because she was my best friend," she revealed.

However, at a mutual friend’s birthday, the now-couple had their third interaction when Nicole found out through her friend that the former NFL player was interested in her. “Funny enough, he was with a girl that night.”

“He’s looking at me but he’s standing there with a girl, and I’m just like, ‘No, no, no, no, no,’ and I was playing so hard to get. I didn’t give him my number, I didn’t talk to him for the night,” she said.

“And then somehow, he worked around his friend talking to my best friend to get to me,” she added. “I made him wait for two months to take me on a date. I was a little scarred I guess from my last relationship, but I made him wait.”

“I think that’s what made him want to date me so much because he can’t get it, and men like what they can’t have,” she says. “I wasn’t trying to play games. I just wasn’t ready, and so I think that’s what made him more attractive to me. He worked really hard and I found that really attractive,” the WAG star added.

It is pertinent to mention that Nicole Williams English has been married to Larry English for about nine years. Their marriage was held at Montage Laguna Beach Resort in Laguna Beach, California, in May 2017.