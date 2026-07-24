Johnny Depp unveils new look as Scrooge for upcoming film
Johnny Depp shares first look at a new 'A Christmas Carol' adaptation 'Ebenezer'
Johnny Depp has been revealed as Ebenezer Scrooge in the first look at his new film, Ebenezer.
Paramount Pictures released a new poster showing the 63-year-old actor dressed as the famous Charles Dickens character. The first look shows Depp wearing a top hat as snow falls around him.
The poster reads, "Before he was Scrooge, he was Ebenezer," and adds, "The name you know. The story you don't."
Ebenezer is a dark fantasy version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The story follows Scrooge, a businessman who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve and is forced to face his past, present and future.
The film is directed by Ti West, who is known for horror movies including The House of the Devil.
Earlier this year, Depp was spotted filming scenes in London while dressed as Scrooge. He also shared photos on Instagram with the words, "Bah, humbug!"
The movie also stars Rupert Grint, Sir Ian McKellen and Daisy Ridley.
Ebenezer is set to be released in November.
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