Prince Harry flips Princess Lilibet in pool in Meghan’s holiday photos

Meghan Markle has shared a new carousel to mark the holiday season.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from the UK alongside kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is having time off by the beach.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two shared an adorable thread of photos from her getaway in Althrop, Princess Diana’s home.





The first photo featured Meghan and Prince Harry sitting on a dinner table as they laughed their hearts out in a monochrome picture.

In another photo, Prince Harry was spotted flipping Princess Lilibet in the pool as they enjoyed time in water.

Elsewhere, Meghan was seen cuddling with her dog in a close-up monochrome picture.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.