Oprah Winfrey faces backlash after career advice to young workers

Oprah Winfrey is facing mixed reactions after saying young people should not expect a work-life balance at the start of their careers.

The 72-year-old media star made the remarks during a recent appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast.

"You ain't had no work-life balance at 22," she said. "You're supposed to lay in the work."

Winfrey said she worked hard for years before reaching a point where she now has the freedom to make her own choices.

"You have to do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do," she said.

However, the public's reaction says otherwise.

"Don't take advice from billionaires. They can't relate to normal peoples lives and give advice based on real life struggles. She became a millionaire at 32-years-old and has been living with financial freedom for a few decades now," one person wrote.

Another argued that life is too short to spend it overworked and unhappy.

"Bad take!! Life is TOO short to sit around miserable, overworked, underpaid and mistreated! Everyday we have a new disease popping up, wars all over the globe! Flooding, wildfires, violence and so on! Happiness and peace isn't a destination...we should be trying to find it everyday in our journey!!" the fan wrote.

A third said people should push for better working conditions instead of accepting a culture of overwork.

"I disagree on this take! Love Oprah down but she more than anyone can speak to/understand that it's a systematic reason why we aren't able to have work life balance," someone said.

Others defended Winfrey's comments, with one saying, "She literally gave advice that any grandmother would give. In life in general to get to that freedom of what you feel is freedom to do what you want without stress of blame, you have to put the work in."

The person continued, "She didn’t say work until you can’t work anymore or you have to lose sight of connections and enjoying life to make it. She said do the things to get there … She’s giving advice that she believes helped her on her journey if you don’t believe it’s right for you, don’t take it. We all have choices and freewill."