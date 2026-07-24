King Charles praise for his ‘immaculate’ dressing despite European heat
King Charles is praised for his fashion sense as he attends ball at Buckingham Palace
King Charles refuses to drop down his fashion standard during extreme England heat wave.
His Majesty, who recently hosted a ball at Buckingham Palace, showed up at the event in a full suit.
Commenting on his majesty outfit choices, ex Richard Eden says: “Immaculately dressed as always, the top button of his shirt remained fastened and there was no question of him removing the jacket of his grey Anderson & Sheppard suit.”
He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. “His only concession to the stifling atmosphere was to mop his brow discreetly from time to time using the lilac silk handkerchief that matched the colour of his Turnbull & Asser tie.”
Meanwhile, etiquette trainer Courtney Opalkotells Marie Claire: “While dressing formally may seem antiquated in today’s casual society, dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others.”
Opalko said: “It’s a quiet signal that says, ‘I care about you enough to show up as my best self.’”
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