Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘parental concerns’ as George starts at Eton

Prince William and Kate Middleton have major concerns as Prince George prepares to join middle school.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are sending off their eldest child to Eton college, are worried about his screen time and connectivity.

“There are parental concerns, naturally, that he will be growing up in a digital age,” Royal editor Rebecca English wrote for the Daily Mail. “The couple have refused to allow their children to have mobile phones, although admit that will change with their eldest at senior school.”

“One thing George won’t be getting [for his thirteenth birthday] is an iPhone,” royal commentator Sarah Hewson told Vanity Fair. “His parents are very hot on phones, and they won’t allow him on social media. They want to protect him from that for as long as they can.”

This comes as Prince William revealed in November 2025: "I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access."