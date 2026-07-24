Meghan Markle faced ‘awkward moments’ with judges on MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle seemingly bullied a MasterChef judge during her appearance in Australia.



The teaser of the Duchess’ guest appearance has dropped this week and showcases good chemistry with the judges.

However, sources reveal that was not the case during the filming of this episode.

Meghan will appear alongside MasterChef Australia judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

“It was a bit awkward at times. You could tell Meghan was wondering what was going on,” a source tells New Idea.

The TV host said in the episode: “We’ve had royalty in the MasterChef kitchen before, but no one like this. All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.”

A source said: “It wasn’t about Meghan personally. Poh felt she had been unintentionally drawn into a royal protocol issue she never intended to be part of. She was willing to reach out immediately. But she was advised to leave it for production to handle.”

They added: “There was no tension whatsoever, but it did feel like everyone was working hard to create those picture-perfect TV moments.”

Another source said: “Poh is full of energy – she’s always joking and lifting the mood. She tried to bring that same spark with Meghan, cracking a few playful lines, but not all of it landed as intended.

“It wasn’t major drama, just a few awkward moments during filming that were adjusted in the final edit. Meghan was a great guest, and we feel very lucky she agreed to appear on the show,” they noted.