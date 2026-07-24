Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding guests stir up drama: ‘People felt they deserved an invite’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently married in the middle of Maddinson Square garden and the aftermath couldn’t be worse. Despite paying millions for privacy, it appears there are some people who are angry about not getting an invite.

Someone, who prefers to remain anonymous but is a Cheifs player just came forward with insight.

He spoke candidly and said, “it’s really their wedding and I understand why they wouldn't have invited [Harrison], but there’s some difference of opinion. Lots of texts are going around the team and some people who are close to Harrison feel like he was snubbed.”

Moreover, “there’s now a lot of gossip going on,” they noted. “Training camp starts in three weeks and it’s going to be a whole thing. A lot of guys want it to be drama.”

“They just like that s**t…” they also admitted before continuing with the following words, “a couple of the guys are being messy and texting Harrison to see what he thinks. We’re like a high school team sometimes.”

As for the couple, where the couple are finding it hard to digest, despite being people who let a lot of things roll off, like water off a duck’s back is in the fact that the training camp starts on 28th July, and the football season itself begins near September.

Taylor’s camp isn’t free of snubs either because she has left out names like Blake Lively from the invite list and “it’s left them both feeling uneasy when they should be in a state of worry-free, wedded bliss,” they told Heat.

“What’s really a bummer is that some people who felt they were entitled to an invite have actually had the nerve to go and publicly complain about not getting one” a separate insider alleged before asking “who does that?”

What’s worse is that “they should be in a state of worry-free, wedded bliss” but instead their also facing backlash from Travis’ world which is not something they initially planned for.

Another thing they said is that, “of course, Taylor and Travis are happy and madly in love, but they’re finding it quite exhausting keeping up with all the rumours and all the mischief that people are making. Wasting time on that sort of nonsense isn’t pleasant at any time, but especially when they are trying to enjoy their first days as husband and wife.”