Jon Bon Jovi cuts concert short over sudden illness: 'I’m gonna have to cool it for the night'

Jon Bon Jovi left his fans in shock as he abruptly ended his Madison Square Garden concert on Thursday.

The 64-year-old rocker had to end his show due to vocal issues.

“I’m sorry, I’m hurt and you’re not getting the best of me,” Jon told the audience.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs, I’m gonna figure something out, OK?” the Livin’ on a Prayer singer continued. “Just hold onto it, we’ll figure out how to reschedule.”

“But I’m gonna have to cool it for the night. I feel great," John added before exiting the stage.

Meanwhile, a representative for the rock icon told Page Six that “The Bon Jovi concert at Madison Square Garden ended after 90 mins tonight.”

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending,” a spokesperson continued. “As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band.”

“Updated information will be available shortly," the statement concluded.

In 2022, the It’s My Life crooner underwent a vocal cord medialization to fix the damaged cord.

“I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger,” he told People magazine in June. “I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft.”

Jon added that a doctor told him the cord was “atrophying.”

“I’m fully recovered,” he said. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.