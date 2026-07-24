Tommy Lee says money struggles led him to escort work

Tommy Lee has revealed that he worked as an escort before finding fame with Motley Crue.

The 63-year-old drummer shared the story in a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he took the job because he needed money.

Lee said he was living with bandmates Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil at the time when they met a woman who ran an escort service and offered them work.

"Very beginning when we all had moved into an apartment together, and then we meet this lady who's the madame. She was a few years older than us, and that's where we met, and then started talking. She's like, 'I got work for you guys.'"

He recalled how each of them received only $20 a week from their manager, which led them to accept the side hustle.

"We saw some big numbers, and we were like, 'Okay, let's do it,'" Lee said.

The musician said he went on about nine or 10 dates. Some involved simply having dinner and keeping older women company.

"Sometimes go and just sit and have dinner with them. Just dinner, literally. Just want company just to dine with. … But you know what? I think I was lucky too, because a couple of the older women that I got, they were actually really fun."