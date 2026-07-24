Tom Holland aims to do all his own dancing in Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland is getting back into dance training as he prepares to play legendary performer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.

The 30-year-old actor shared the update during an appearance on Good Morning America while promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

"I now feel like I'm starting this chapter where I can't quite get away with being a teenager anymore," Holland began. "What I love about my job is the challenges."

He revealed that once his promotional tour wraps up, he'll return to the dance studio to begin intensive training for the role.

"I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I've got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud," he admitted.

Holland also said he hopes to perform all of Astaire's dance routines himself without using a stunt or dance double.

"I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot — how he would have done it," he said.