Josh Duhamel reveals his shocking preference after 'Ransom Canyon'

Josh Duhamel recently opened up about living in New York City after most of his time at his rural Minnesota cabin.

While promoting the sophomore season of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 53-year-old American actor revealed that he prefers country life to city life.

Even though Duhamel will choose country life, he still “loves” coming back to cities like New York City despite having a culture shock.

He told the outlet, “I’m definitely country. It’s a shock, man, because I was just out at the cabin for the last couple of weeks… There’s nobody within 40 miles, really. There’s a couple of other cabins, but it’s just us out there.”

“And you come to New York City, it’s just people everywhere. So, it’s a bit of a culture shock.”

“But I also love it and I feed off of it and I love to see what’s new and how much has changed since I lived here half a lifetime ago. But yeah, I would say I’m definitely more country than I am city,” the Transformers star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh Duhamel is playing the role of a Texas rancher Staten Kirkland in a romantic neo-Western television series based on the Ransom Canyon novel series by Jodi Thomas, which premiered its season season on Netflix on July 23, 2026.