NFL star Drew Brees breaks silence on biggest setback of his life

Drew Brees has opened up about health struggles that he faced throughout his NFL career.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine for an interview, the 47-year-old American football player revealed that he had developed severe foot allergies just before the start of his 20-year-long NFL career in 2004.

Brees told the outlet, “I could tell that something was wrong, just the way that I was reacting to certain foods.”

“The way it would make me feel very lethargic, a lot of inflammation, and just feeling like I wasn’t able to be myself. I was having a hard time recovering,” he said.

After some investigations, he learnt that he was allergic to eggs and peanuts and immediately underwent treatment as he was informed that allergies can be life-threatening.

Brees quipped, “When you’re a professional athlete, you’re obviously putting your body through a lot, you know? A lot of training, a lot of abuse, even just from the perspective of the brain.”

“You want your body solely focused on recovery, recovering every aspect of your body that’s gonna help you have peak performance, and it’s a race too, for that recovery each and every week.”

“I’ve seen people have allergic reactions and it’s scary. I’ve seen people have seizures in the locker room and I feel like, you play long enough, you get exposed to a lot of stuff, you know? I think all those things just make you realize, man, this could happen at any time and you wanna feel like you can help assist,” the Hall of Famer articulated.

Brees stated that he became aware of his body, especially what it accepted and what it rejected in order to transform his lifestyle.

It is pertinent to mention that Drew Brees played a key role in taking the New Orleans Saints to the 2010 Super Bowl Championship.