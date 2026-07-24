Amy Winehouse’s mother makes bombshell claim about her death: 'It followed her'

Amy Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse, recently lifted the lid on what played a crucial role in her famous daughter’s death.

For those unaware, the acclaimed British singer, songwriter, musician, and businesswoman succumbed to accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of just 27 on July 23, 2011. Her death was ruled as “misadventure” after 0.416% alcohol was found in her blood, which is more than five times the UK legal driving limit. Also, empty vodka bottles were present in her room at the time of her death.

The i Paper interviewed Janis for the 15th death anniversary of her daughter, where she opened up about how she deals with grief years after Amy’s sudden departure from life.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, “She was a victim of her own success. She didn’t want it, but it just followed her. And she’d be like, ‘Who, me?’”

Janis went on to claim that the Back to Black songstress found her escape in alcohol because she was “actually nervous” and “didn’t have confidence.”

“I think it’s the same with many, many addicts with alcohol. The alcohol takes away the pain. And that is a horrible thing with addiction,” she quipped.

When Janis was asked how she deals with grief after all these years, she replied, “I’m just getting on with it because that’s what I do. I get on with life. I live it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Janis Winehouse took some major steps to help people suffering from addiction after Amy Winehouse’s tragic passing. She is the co-founder of the Amy Winehouse Foundation which aims to “inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience.”