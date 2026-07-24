Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff ready to give love another chance?

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff will not give their romance another chance.

“Jack and Margaret have no plans to reconcile,” an insider told Page Six on Thursday. “Although they are done for good, they are still communicating and being respectful of one another.”

For those unversed, Margaret and Jack parted ways earlier this month after three years of marriage.

At that time, the confidant told the publication that the actress and the music producer were working together to handle their separation in “the best way that they can."

"Jack and Margaret are handling this separation in the best way that they can, and that’s with love and kindness," the source said.

“They’re figuring this all out together,” a tipster continued, confirming that the “rumors” floating about an alleged infidelity are false.

“For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason," the insider added.

Meanwhile, another insider told Naughty But Nice that Jack had pleaded with Margaret to give things another chance before the separation.

"Jack fought hard for this relationship,” the insider said. He begged Margaret to give him another chance because he genuinely believed they could save the marriage."

"He wasn’t ready to let her go," the source added.

For those unversed, Margaret and Jack exchanged vows in August 2023.