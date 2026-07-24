Meghan McCain gives scathing response to trolls calling her 'old and ugly'

Meghan McCain gave a scathing reply to critics who called her "old and ugly."

“I am normally an Armadillo-skinned person, and there’s been a lot of commentary about how ‘old and ugly’ I am now,” the 41-year-old TV personality said during the latest episode of her and Miranda Wilkins’ podcast, Citizen McCain.

“I’m 41 years old … I’m going to age. I’m going to get older. I am fatter because I’ve had three kids," she fired back.

Meghan revealed that after a clip from her show - featuring a discussion about New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani - went viral, she received numerous negative comments from critics regarding her appearance.

The TV host added that change is normal and there’s no shame in aging.

“I look different because I don’t have professional hair and makeup every day,” the former View cohost explained.

“And sometimes, in the morning, it’s more important for me to get my kids ready, to spend time with them and feed my son, than it is for me to get ready, which is why I don’t always have my hair and makeup done to your liking," she added.

For those unversed, Meghan is a mother of three, daughters Liberty, 5, and Clover, 3, and son Ransom, 6 months.