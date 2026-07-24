Blackpinks’ Jennie breaks the internet yet again: Watch
Blackpinks’ Jennie has once again taken the internet by storm and its with a new drop
After success after success Blackpinks’ Jennie is back and this time she is sporting a single that some fans have already seen getting their socks blown off because of.
Whats pertinent to mention about this drop is that it comes nearly a year after she dropped a full scale album under her own record label Odd Atelier – titled Ruby.
But this time the vibes are different and this is an Ode to summer song that is a trendy mix, not just strictly romantic.
Another thing worth noting is that this isn’t the first time fans have heard the single, in fact back when she was headlining the Governors Ball in New York City last month, in June, she teased Less Than a Lover.
The lyrics read a bit like, “Don't rush (Don't rush)/ Teaching you, teaching me how to trust, don't have to be undercover/ It's just us (It's just us)/ It's more beautiful when we open up and get to know each other”.
The chorus is also in two verses and contain the lyircs, “Is a little bit less than a lover/ Need a little bit less than a lover/ You get a little bit more than another/ Need a little bit less, little less, little less/ Need a little bit less than a lover”.
“Splashing in the water/ Please don't make this hardеr on me (Promise me)/ Tan linеs on your body/ I'm tracing your spine in degrees (Ah)”.
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