Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies weeks after attending grandson's graduation

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83.

Her family announced that Chris died peacefully in her sleep on June 2 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer.

For those unversed, Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December last year.

The grieving kids shared that their late mom's "greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school. "

"She did so, attending with her family on May 31st, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later," as per the Oscar-winning actors.

It is worth mentioning here that Chris welcomed Ben and Casey with her ex-husband, Timothy Affleck.

Ben expressed his love for his mother in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school," he said

"My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn’t go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard," added the Gone Girl actor.