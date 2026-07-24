Entertainment

Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies weeks after attending grandson's graduation

Chris Anne Affleck was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December last year

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published July 24, 2026
Ben, Casey Afflecks mother dies weeks after attending grandsons graduation
Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies weeks after attending grandson's graduation

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83.

Her family announced that Chris died peacefully in her sleep on June 2 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer.

For those unversed, Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December last year.

The grieving kids shared that their late mom's "greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school. "

"She did so, attending with her family on May 31st, 2026. She died peacefully, in her sleep, two days later," as per the Oscar-winning actors.

It is worth mentioning here that Chris welcomed Ben and Casey with her ex-husband, Timothy Affleck.

Ben expressed his love for his mother in a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"My mother taught public school, went to Harvard and then got her master’s there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school," he said

"My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn’t go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard," added the Gone Girl actor.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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