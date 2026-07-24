Louis Tomlinson misses 'brother' Liam Payne as he celebrates One Direction's 16th anniversary

Louis Tomlinson misses 'brother' Liam Payne on One Direction’s 16th anniversary

Louis Tomlinson is remembering Liam Payne as he celebrates 16 years of One Direction with his fans.

The pop band, which was formed in 2010, achieved global fame after releasing its hit song What Makes You Beautiful in 2011.

Louis took to his social media handle on Thursday to pay tribute to his bandmate Liam, who died on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 34-year-old singer said it “blows” his mind that 16 years have passed since the band was formed.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans, Louis penned on X, “Thank you for changing all our lives and the love and passion you all still show is unmatched! Tonight’s going to be a special show.”

“Spending the rest of the day listening to all the bangers and reminiscing! Thank you for all the memories," he continued.

The British singer added that he misses his late bandmate Liam today.

“And to my brother I Miss you every day but especially on days like today. I know we’d have been celebrating today together!” wrote Louis.

It is worth mentioning here that One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Since the boy band went on hiatus, its members have been focusing on their solo careers.