Prince Harry and Prince William have made amends? William’s sources chime in

Prince Harry’s visit with the King has not died down in the media cycle yet and a new report has just reignited the frenzy involving him and his older brother yet again.

The reason for this is a new report by commentator Alison Boshoff for the Daily Mail whose just dropped some titbits about the state of their relationship.

In the words of Mr Rob Shuter, gossip columnist and former publicist to the stars, including the Duchess of Kent, the current rumor going around is that the brothers are ‘speaking again’.

However, he has his own verdict, and findings on the case. In his own words Mr Shuter said, “my sources close to William say ‘not so fast’.”

But that’s not where he concluded because in his YouTube Shorts he said, “I hit the phones and talked to my ‘William’ people and who told me they do not believe this is the case.”

Reportedly William is “furious still, with Harry and so they just can’t get their head around it.”

Near the end is where the possibilities sparked a pondering, because he asked viewers, “could this be Harry’s people trying to spin a yarn? or could this actually be the truth?”

As for where Mr Shuter himself lands on all this, he said, “I’m not so sure,” when stating his two cents.