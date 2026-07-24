King Charles may hand Prince Harry another 'painful disappointment'

“If the judge concludes Harry acted unreasonably or unnecessarily prolonged the fight, the price could be staggering.”

Prince Harry could face another ‘painful disappointment’ from his father King Charles days after their reunion in Britain.

According to claims by the insiders, Harry’s latest efforts to repair ties with the royals particularly his father may have less to do with family reconciliation than with a looming financial headache.

The sources have told royal expert Rob Shuter that after losing privacy case, Harry blasted the High Court’s ruling as a “whitewash.”

In just two weeks, that same court is expected to decide who will pay an estimated $67 million in legal costs.

The expert, citing the sources, claims the reaction behind closed doors was not anger—it was concern.

The palace insider tells Rob, “The issue wasn’t that Harry criticized the ruling. It was that he appeared to question the integrity of the judicial system itself. Judges don’t usually respond well to that.”

Rob also quoted the legal experts as noting that courts have broad discretion when awarding costs, and a litigant’s conduct throughout the case can influence the final bill.

“If the judge concludes Harry acted unreasonably or unnecessarily prolonged the fight, the price could be staggering.”

The spy added, “It’s amazing how family suddenly becomes important when the bills arrive. Harry knows his father is one of the few people on earth who could write a check that size without blinking. Whether he actually will is another story.”

Moreover, the palace insiders believe if Harry is hoping that reconciliation also brings a royal bailout, the Duke may be in for another ‘painful disappointment’.

They said King Charles has made clear that Harry and Meghan are expected to stand on their own financially.