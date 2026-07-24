Are Lamine Yamal, girlfriend Ines Garcia expecting their first child? Fact-check

The post has gone viral on social media networks.

Hours after Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia issued an emotional post and broke silence on her past relationship following hateful messages online, a post about her pregnancy is circulating on social media.

The social media post claims that Lamine Yamal, 19 years old, and his girlfriend, Inés Garcia have announced that they will be parents.

The post has gone viral on social media networks.

As per details, the rumor emerged from a viral social media post and quickly began to spread as if it were confirmed news.

However, there is no official announcement from the couple and the information has been denied by various verification means.

So far, neither Lamine Yamal nor Inés Garcia have also confirmed about a pregnancy on their official channels, and there is no evidence to support that statement.

This case adds to the wave of rumors and misinformation that has recently surrounded the Spanish footballer and girlfriend, so it is important to verify the information before sharing it.

Earlier, there were also claims, Garcia had ended her previous long-term five-year romance just for dating Yamal.

However, she took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared an emotional post to respond to claims.

In a lengthy statement, she said: “I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this.”

“I've spent hours reading the comments and, although I'm trying to tough it out, I'm a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn't stop being human just because she's in a relationship.”