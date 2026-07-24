Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts as Duchess releases photos from Althorp

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also are believed to have spent time with other members of the Spencer family.

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have reacted after the Duchess shared photos from Althorp House, the family house of Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared stunning family photos including from their trip to Althorp House, where they also visited Princess Diana’s grave.

The Duchess shared the pictures with caption, “Summer Holiday.”

Following this, Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle and claimed: “Going to Althorp was a key reason to come to the UK.”

She further said, “Harry wanted the children to see where Princess Diana lays. Meghan has taken several pictures no doubt for her and Harry's planned documentary believed to be about the end of Diana's life. Althorp is uncle Charles Spencer home. Will he be pleased?”

As per claims, during their trip to Britain, Meghan Markle, Harry and their kids Archie and Lilibet stayed at the 13,000-acre Northamptonshire estate as guests of Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer.

The visit gave Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to spend time at a place so closely tied to their late grandmother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when Harry was 12.

While at Althorp, the California—based royal couple also are believed to have spent time with other members of the Spencer family.