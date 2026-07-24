Sarah Ferguson has been found: Report

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter to the two York daughters who have retained their princess titles has been located for the very first time since paparazzi images tore across social media.

The insight has been brought forward by Hello! and according to their findings, after moving from lodges that cost nearly £2,000 per night—she has settled in a £15million Swiss chalet.

As for who the owner of this private residence is, it is F1 tycoon Paddy McNally, her ex-boyfriend who recently passed away.

The name of this chalet is Les Gais Lutins in Verbier.

According to The Sun, Fergie is said to have been receiving refuge in his abode since she was evicted.

Prior to this other places she’s been spotted include Victoria Beckham left devastated by Brooklyn fallout, which was a sighting all the way back from March, and it was around that time that her 90-day limit in the EU ran out so she turned to Paddy in Switzerland.

Moreover, its also being said that Paddy was one of the people who “never abandoned” Fergie because it was clear she “needed a lot of looking after” and thus he “allowed her safe sanctuary at his home”.

“Paddy was my father figure, twenty-two years older than me. He taught me so much about life. Whenever I wanted advice, I turned to him because he was so worldly wise. He seemed to have seen and done everything.”