Kate Middleton 'genuinely upset' for her 'baby' as life is about to change

“Kate wants it to be filled with happy memories"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is ‘genuinely upset’, and the future queen has already shed a few tears for a major reason, the royal insiders have claimed.

Speaking to the Closer, the palace sources have claimed that the Princess is ‘genuinely upset’ that her elder son Prince George will soon leave home for Eton College in September.

The close source went on saying, however, Kate is ‘determined’ to make every remaining week of the summer count before her “baby” departs.

“She’s incredibly emotional about it. She’s already shed a few tears. In her eyes, she’s saying goodbye to her little boy,” the source said.

The spy added, “Boarding school is a huge adjustment, even when your family lives close by. Kate knows she’ll suddenly go from seeing him every day to only seeing him at set times during the term.”

Meanwhile, about Kate Middleton’s summer plans ahead of George’s Eton departure, the source has revealed “This summer is all about George.”

“Kate wants it to be filled with happy memories because she knows life is about to change for all of them,” the close confidant said and adds, “There’ll be family days out, time outdoors and lots of opportunities for George, Charlotte and Louis simply to enjoy being children.”

The insider continued, the Wales family will divide their time between Anmer Hall, Balmoral and the Isles of Scilly this summer.

“They’re also planning a week away somewhere warm, but they’re determined to keep the destination under wraps because of security concerns.”