King Charles breaks silence after Meghan Markle shares stunning family photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children stayed at the Spencer family’s ancestral estate during their recent visit to the U.K.

King Charles has made his first public appearance and released a big statement hours after his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle shared adorable family photos from trip to Britain.

Meghan took to her Instagram and shared some sweet family snaps taken this summer.

The Duchess posted a number of new photographs online, including ones of herself, her husband Prince Harry, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per report by the People, one image appears to show Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet at Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home.

Prince Harry’s family stayed at the Spencer family’s ancestral estate during their recent visit to the U.K.

Meghan shared the photos after the family reportedly spent some time in Europe this summer before a brief UK visit, where they also reunited with King Charles.

However, Meghan has not disclosed exactly where these photographs were taken, instead simply captioning the post: "Summer Holiday."

Following Meghan’s post, Palace, on behalf of King Charles, released the monarch’s statement saying, “An incredible evening in Glasgow!”

As per the palace, the King and Queen, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, have attended the Glasgow 2026 Opening Ceremony ahead of 11 days of sport which will see over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

King Charles says, “Good luck everyone, and thanks for such a joyful start to the Games.”