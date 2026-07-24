Meghan Markle gets roasted: ‘Not even Harry can help her dream in the US'

Meghan Markle’s carrier, past and trajectory is well known among those in the royal commentator network, especially the truth behind what kind of ‘popularity level’ she enjoyed even before Prince Harry joined the boat.

In the eyes of Ms Britney, Editor of the Royal News Network, “the truth, Dan [Dan Wootton], is that Harry and Meghan bring toxicity wherever they go, whether it is in person or online.”

“It's just always seemingly toxic with them and that's part of the reason why nobody wants them around,” she even went on to allege. What’s worse in her eyes is that, “it's never easy, it's never simple, it's always complicated” especially when it comes to the US because “when it comes to the United States especially, we really appreciate hard work in America and that's the last thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do,” she claimed.

She also told the host Mr Wootton, “they barely work at all and then they want all the praise, all the accolades, all the attention, all the glory for doing the minimal bare work that they do” and so while the American dream “is very very much alive”, as she puts it, the truth is that Harry and Meghan “couldn't live it because they're not good at what they are attempting to do.”

But that’s not where she concluded the topic because she also added another zinger against the Duchess by saying, “Meghan never really made it in Hollywood before she met Harry and the same is true after him as well. They got a little bit, but Harry and Meghan just don't seem to know what to do, don't seem to know where to go.”

Near the end she also offered her two cents on where she thinks this is leading their marriage because it appears to be a recipe for “immense strain on their relationship” because “I'm sure the money problems and issues are compounding because they don't have the same money coming in that they did just even a couple of years ago,” she said before concluding.