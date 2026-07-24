Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest offers rare insights into 'fantastic' ceremony

The buzz surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding continues even weeks after the couple exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden.

George Kittle, who attended the wedding of his fellow NFL star and the pop sensation in New York City on July 3, is still enchanted to have been part of it.

"The entire thing was fantastic," George said during an appearance on the latest episode of Chris Simm's podcast Unbuttoned. "I had so much fun."

The San Francisco 49ers tight end attended the star-studded wedding not only with his wife, but also with his parents.

"Travis likes Bruce a lot, but then the moms got invited because of Tight End U last year, where they hung out with Taylor for a long time, and she just really liked them," George explained.

"So that was kind of fun to have like a family outing at Madison Square Garden," he continued.

For George, one of the highlights of the event was when the pair shared the story of their journey with the guests.

"They both did such a fantastic job explaining, like telling a story of who they were, and then what they came to be," he recalled. "So that was really fun to see."