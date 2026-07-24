Jennifer Lopez offered personal condolence to Ben Affleck over mother's death?
Ben Affleck's mother Chris Anne Affleck died at the age of 83
Jennifer Lopez went about her business, sharing videos and posts of her jovial moments on Instagram, as news of the death of her former husband Ben Affleck’s mother surfaced.
Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Affleck, died at the age of 83. She died on June 2 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December.
According to a report, Chris was given six months to live following her diagnosis. Hundreds of fans took to social media to express condolences to Ben Affleck and his brother.
However, his two former wives, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, have not shared any posts about Affleck’s loss.
It is not known whether they reached out to him personally to offer their condolences.
The actors often share tributes online when a friend or someone they have been close to passes away.
Chris was a keen supporter of her sons’ acting careers, even helping Ben get started by putting him in touch with casting director Patty Collis, with whom she roomed at Harvard.
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