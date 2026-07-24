LeBron James leaves Lakers to join 76ers in final NBA move

LeBron James has announced he is joining the Philadelphia 76ers, calling it the final move of his NBA career as he continues his pursuit of a fifth championship.

According to ESPN, the 41-year-old has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option. The deal was confirmed by Klutch Sports Group chief executive Rich Paul.

In a series of posts on X, James revealed he had considered retirement before deciding to continue playing.

"I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game," James wrote.

After concluding "I still truly love this game, and I have more to give," he chose Philadelphia for what he described as his final NBA destination.

"This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?" James wrote on X.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The move ends James' eight-year spell with the Los Angeles Lakers and marks the fourth franchise of his career.

He will begin a record-breaking 24th NBA season as the 76ers look to end their championship drought, which dates back to 1983.