LeBron James called Cristiano Ronaldo of basketball after his ‘last decision’

British journalist Piers Morgan on Friday called LeBron James the Cristiano Ronaldo of basketball after the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said he is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

James said it will be his “last decision” and that it comes after he strongly considered retirement.

Sharing his photo with LeBron James on Instagram, Morgan wrote:

“Amazing move by @kingjames to leave the LA Lakers after eight years for the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s 41, has nothing left to prove, but is taking a massive pay-cut to try and win one more Championship with a different team on a different coast. I’ve loved watching him at the Lakers but so admire this spirit and decision. He’s the Cristiano Ronaldo of basketball. Good luck, LeBron, and thanks for all the wonderful times at the Lakers. ps You won’t be wearing shorts playing golf in Philly in the winter.”

LeBron James said, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

A four-time NBA champion, James wrote he was “done” when his 23rd NBA season ended and that it was his last with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game,” James wrote. “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

The 41-year-old James is set to sign a modest $8-million, two-year contract with the Sixers, according to ESPN. He made nearly $53 million last season.