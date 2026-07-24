'Unbothered': Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia drops new photos after viral relationship controversy

Lamin Yamal and his girlfriend Ines Garcia are once again back in the spotlight after a viral past relationship controversy.

In the midst of excitement brought by Spain’s historic victory over Argentina, Yamal’s relationship was caught in controversy and online backlash.

For days, the internet erupted with the posts, slamming Garcia for leaving a five-year relationship only to be with a Spanish football star. Following the days of hullabaloo, she dropped new photos with her boyfriend, demonstrating their time being spent with each other joyfully and unbothered from online backlash.

The couple posted the pictures of holidays on their respective Instagram stories. One image showed Yamal and Garcia enjoying breakfast in a mesmerizing location.

These pictures can also be seen as a gesture to shut down critics who brutally trolled her for her past relationship. Some even called her “gold digger.”

'Unbothered': Lamine Yamal's girlfriend Ines Garcia drops new photos after viral relationship controversy

The controversy stemmed from a post widely circulating on social media when she was with someone else. After three weeks, she came to the spotlight at the World Cup as Yamal’s girlfriend.

The 21-year-old social media influencer earlier debunked these claims, stating, “I wasn’t going to say anything or give this topic any attention at all.”

Some users accused Garcia of only wanting to be with a star or “being a chameleon for her actions.” Some advised Yamal to surround himself with the right people.

When such hateful comments reached the threshold, she wrote a post and shared her hurtful feelings.

“I've spent hours reading the comments and, although I'm trying to tough it out, I'm a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn't stop being human just because she's in a relationship.”

Following her statement, Garcia made a major decision to protect herself and social media posts from hate comments.

Yamal and his girlfriend’ relationship came to the spotlight during FIFA when Garcia joined his family at the World Cup.