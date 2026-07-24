Elon Musk brutal reply to journalist’s ‘people loathe you’ remark wins internet

Elon Musk’s recent interview with The Economist Editor-in-Chief has become the talk of the town and the most talked-about moment was SpaceX's savage reply to her question.

The fiery exchange between Musk and Zanny Minton Beddoes stemmed from her remarks, claiming that many people loathe the 54-year-old billionaire.

During the interview, Minton argued about Musk’s growing involvement in political affairs specifically outside the US, stating, “You don't even live there.”

She remarked that people felt uncomfortable with the “world’s richest man’s” involvement in politics though he does not live here.

"Some people loathe you. Do you understand why? Do you think what you are doing is helpful for Western democracy?,” reporter asked.

Musk replied, “Maybe some people do loathe me and that's probably true. I don't care.”

Soon after this statement, he turned the table with his arguments, highlighting, “a quarter billion people follow me and I think a lot of more people actually like me than don’t.”

Then comes his brutal reply, referring to the public's growing distrust in the media.

“I think a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize,” he declared.

Musk’s unfiltered response took the internet by storm. Most of the users loved the CEO of Tesla’s candid response.

One user wrote, “Spot on! I love Elon Musk! He just gives it right back to them. We are so fortunate to have him on our side.”

Another one commented, “We love you Elon, quite the opposite of loathe you. We do hate the media and hacks like her. Thanks for all you do!”

“Proud of you for standing up for yourself and what is right! I don’t loathe you or like you, I love you. She can choke on her words,” the third one wrote.

“You mopped the floor with this liberal lady,” Another one wrote.