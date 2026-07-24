Why Marc Cucurella never cuts or ties his hair: Emotional story behind famous curls

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has opened up about his famous curly hairstyle on the football pitch. More surprisingly, there is an emotional story behind it.

Speaking on La Media Ingles and in the documentary Married to the Game, Cucurella revealed how raising his autistic son, Mateo, has reshaped his and family’s decisions in every aspect of life.

During the interview, he became emotional while explaining the family's initial struggle in supporting the son following Mateo’s autism diagnosis as they had a little guidance back then.

“I have a son with autism; I wish I had no money at all so that my son could be healthy,” the Spanish footballer said.

“I grow my hair out because he likes it; and also so that if he forgets me for a moment, he can still recognize me…”

He further recalled the most difficult moments as Mateo struggled significantly at a mainstream school, often leaving in tears and having to be brought home after only a few hours. Such moments left both parents heartbroken.

Cucurella’s partner Claudia Rodriguez also explained that the family received limited professional guidance initially, requiring them to figure out and navigate the son’s specific needs on their own.

The couple also shed light on how the little changes in family routine can easily disturb Mateo. So they plan all the activities and holidays carefully.

But if every planning brings joy to the son, then it’s worth doing, he said.

“If my family is doing well, I can also give my best on the field… Even a small step forward brings more joy than anything else,” Cucurella said.

Despite the challenges, Cucurella notes that Mateo has brought immense happiness, teaching the family to appreciate small milestones and view the world differently.