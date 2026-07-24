Piers Morgan takes aim at Meghan after Duchess releases Lilibet, Archie photos from Althorp House

Piers Morgan has reacted to Meghan Markle’s new family photo, featuring Harry, prince Archie and princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram and shared stunning photos including their trip to the Althorp House where they paid a visit to Princess Diana’s grave.

All these pictures were shared under the caption “Summer Holiday.” The rare family snapshots offer a charming glimpse into their sun-soaked gateway, capturing joyful moments by the pool and relaxed memories made at the beach.

Piers Morgan, the long-standing critic of Meghan, took aim at the Duchess and commented on the post featuring their photo.

The renowned broadcaster mocked, “Privacy!”

For the unversed, Meghan has always been vocal about the children’s online safety. Even the children’s digital wellness has been core advocacy pillars for Meghan alongside Prince Harry through The Archewell Foundation.

Meghan has also characterized children's online safety as a critical "public health issue". Even the decision to step back from their royal roles and leave Britain was also driven by media-related pressures.

Both Harry and Meghan spoke about the intense tabloid scrutiny which caused not only emotional toll but also privacy issues. So

So, the couple decided to leave the UK in order to protect their mental health and raise their children with more privacy and peace.

Therefore, according to Morgan, the release of pictures of family showed her departure from the children privacy stance.