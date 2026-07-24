Jamila Jamil winds up in trouble for following Meghan Markle's footsteps: 'She's repeating history'

Mr Lee Harris and Ms Orla Minihane just sat down for Dan Wootton Unspoken and the comments became a whirlwind over on his YouTube channel.

For those unversed with the tone the conversation took, it revolved around recent comments made by Jamila Jamil about the ‘evil historical Brits’ who colonized the world.

Mr Lee most particularly, even brought Meghan into the mix by referencing an earlier stint she had on the Duchess’ Archetypes podcast.

He said, “it's deeply deeply insulting what she said and you know if she wants to talk about you know people being nice and this country as a whole.”

Because in his view Jamila’s words were an echo of Meghan and she just “repeated the mistake” that Meghan Markle made.

“I mean all this all this nonsense about the British media hating Meghan Markle. They hated her because she was of she was hateful herself,” he said.

Before Ms Orla Minihane interjected he even called her a “nasty piece of…” before trailing off.

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