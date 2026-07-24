King Charles' monarchy called 'absolute advertised as constitutional'

A picture of former British prime ministers has left some people questioning the influence of the British monarchy on the country's politics after Andy Burnham became the country's prime minister.

When a local journalist shared the picture of UK prime ministers, current and former, with the caption, "Keir Starmer has officially joined the queue of ex-Prime Ministers", it garnered over 4 million views on X.

In the picture taken at Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, Starmer is standing in the line of "ex-prime ministers" during the ceremony, even though he was the current prime minister at the time.

The same post was shared multiple times on social media, with a popular Instagram account Superpolitics posting it with the caption, "Absolute monarchy advertised as constitutional monarchy."

Thousands of people engaged with the social media post, with some agreeing with the poster.

"England has reached the heights of Italy during the 70's," wrote one user commenting on the post, referring to a turbulent era in Italy marked by severe political violence, economic crisis, and major shifts in power.

"In the future everyone will be prime minister for 15 minutes," quipped another user.

However, one user put their weight behind King Charles III, writing "I trust our monarchy over any government."

Andy Burnham became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, pledging to reshape its politics to deliver a new economic model and revive a nation "fed up" with ​a revolving door of leaders.







