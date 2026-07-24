King Charles reacts to 'tragic loss of life'

The vessel overturned with 179 people on board.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have reacted after a Guyana ferry tragedy left nearly 100 people dead.

The MV Barima - a passenger and cargo vessel - sank off the coast of Guyana on Saturday evening, in what has been described as the country's worst maritime disaster in history.

In a message to the President of Guyana, following the capsizing of the MV Barima, King Charles says, “My wife and I were most profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appallingly tragic loss of life following the capsizing of the M.V. Barima.”

The monarch further said, “I retain the fondest memories of my visit to your beautiful country, so it is with particular sorrow that I write to convey our deepest possible sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the people of Guyana, and most especially to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

The statement shared on royal family’s official website adds, “We also pay special tribute to the courage and dedication of the search and rescue teams who continue their efforts under such difficult circumstances.

“The people of Guyana remain very much in our hearts and our prayers at this time of deep anguish and loss.”

The MV Barima was traveling from the capital Georgetown to Port Kaituma in Guyana's inland Essequibo region when it flipped over on Saturday night.

The vessel overturned with 179 people on board. ⁠The number of people who have been rescued has risen to 77, the government added.