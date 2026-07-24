Why Klopp is already threatening to quit as Germany’s head coach

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been appointed new head coach of the German national team, closing an agreement through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. However, his unveiling included a sharp warning that he will probably quit if the media invades his family's privacy.

He was appointed on a four-year deal to replace Julian Nagelsmann who resigned this month following Germany’s shock World Cup defeat to Paraguay in the last round of 32.

The 59-year-old issued a stern warning to the media during his first press conference as Germany’s head coach.

In this regard, Klopp said: “If you believe and don't leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away.”

“I love this job and I am always ready to call it quits, if need be, he continued.”

Klopp’s appointment had been anticipated for weeks, and his contract will run through the 2030 World Cup hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Notably, it is Klopp’s first coaching role since ending his nine-year stint at Liverpool in the summer of 2024 when he stepped back after running out of energy. He believes that this is the right time to return to coaching and take on his first role in international football.

“Over the last few days, it was almost like a movie happening to myself,” he said.

“I have always surmised the job of Germany head coach is really big but now it is really dawning on me what being the national team head coach is all about.”

“For many, many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by, it became more or less evident that sooner or later I would be asked to do this job.”