Prince Harry makes emotional plea to King Charles, William's close friends

Prince Harry clearly wants to 'get back' to William

Prince Harry, who recently reunited with his father King Charles, has made an emotional plea to the monarch regarding estranged brother William.

Harry visited King Charles with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet during their trip to Britain.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton snubbed the Duke and his family.

Following this, the royal insiders have claimed, the Duke asked King Charles and various aides to let William know that “he’s ready to sit down to talk anytime he chooses.”

"He’s asked his father and various aides to let William know that he’s ready to sit down to talk anytime he chooses. If he had any chance of reaching William, he’d just call him up directly, but he’d never get through, so he has to resort to this roundabout way,’ the source continued.

The close confidant further said Prince Harry has even told the few mutual friends “they still have that he misses his brother; Harry clearly wants that to get back to William.”

However, Harry says he can’t control his brother’s anger, the insider said. “So the best he can do is keep his side of the street clean and continue to let it be known he’s ready to make peace.”

“This has been going on far too long and from his perspective the only way it will ever end is if they sit down one on one to sort this out,” the spy continued.