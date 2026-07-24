Duchess Sophie travels to Wales

Royal family on Friday released details of an engagement undertaken by one of their senior members in Wales.

According to a statement, this week, Duchess Sophie, the sister-in-law of King Charles III, attended The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd.

“HRH, who is Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), spent time meeting exhibitors, staff, volunteers and members,” the statement said.

The royal family’s social media accounts also shared multiple photos of the Duchess of Edinburg taken during her visit.

Duchess Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest brother of King Charles.







