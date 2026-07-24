Colt Gray, teen suspect for Georgia school shooting faces plea and sentencing hearing

The teenager accused of carrying out the Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia is due to appear in court on Friday for a plea and sentencing hearing, nearly two years after the attack that killed four people.

Colt Gray, now 16, previously pleaded not guilty to charges including murder over the 4 September 2024 shooting at the school, about 45 miles north-east of Atlanta.

Two teachers and two 14-year-old students were killed, while another teacher and eight students were injured.

The hearing follows a change of venue that moved the trial to Columbia County, where it had been scheduled to begin in October.

According to court filings, prosecutors plan to present surveillance footage, crime scene photographs, 911 calls and witness testimony during the hearing.

The defence is expected to call a psychologist, a staff member from the juvenile detention centre where Gray is being held, and his grandmother.

Gray was 14 at the time of the shooting and is being prosecuted as an adult on 55 charges, including four counts of murder and 25 counts of aggravated assault.

The case comes months after Gray's father, Colin Gray, was convicted on charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors alleged he gave his son the assault-style rifle used in the attack. He is due to be sentenced next week.