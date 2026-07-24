Prince Harry receives ‘security’ advice from Oprah Winfrey

American TV legend Oprah Winfrey had an advice for Prince Harry when she recently sat for an interview with Vanity Fair.

In the interview, Oprah watches a clip of her 2021 interview with the Duke of Sussex where he says, "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Commenting on the clip, Winfrey shares her own experience of being unable to leave her house due to being recognised on the street before warning Harry, "If you don't want to be bothered, stay home."

She added, "If you want to keep your privacy, then don't go out.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has an ongoing security row with the UK Home Office. The security dispute erupted once again when Harry visited the UK earlier this month.

After his application for a security package was denied by the Home Office and the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), Harry revealed Archie and Lilibet would not join their father in London.

However, along with Meghan, the family did visit the King at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire estate.

It was their first meeting with King Charles in four years. Security assurances were withdrawn after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.