France wildfires: thousands evacuated from Cap Ferret tourist hotspot

French authorities have ordered the evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula as fast-moving wildfires continue to spread across south-western France.

According to CNN, evacuation boats were deployed from three piers on Friday to help move residents and visitors from the popular tourist destination, located about 70 kilometres west of Bordeaux.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 40,000 people had been evacuated from Cap Ferret, although only a few hundred left by sea.

Hhe peninsula is connected to the mainland by a single road, raising concerns it could become inaccessible if the fire spread further.

Residents told CNN affiliate BFMTV they received overnight text messages ordering them to leave. One resident said: “(There are) firefighters everywhere, police everywhere, checking that people have indeed left their homes.”

“Just 200 meters, 300 meters from here, you can see the wall of flames around Lège … the flames are right there.”

Officials said the fire expanded by as much as 1,000 hectares every hour overnight and more than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has destroyed 53 homes and a campsite.

Another wildfire near Biscarrosse has forced 23,000 people to evacuate. French President Emmanuel Macron said aircraft and helicopters from several European countries would assist firefighting efforts after France requested international support.

The wildfires come as much of Europe faces extreme heat and worsening fire conditions.