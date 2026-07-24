US measles cases reach highest level in 35 years, CDC data shows

The United States has recorded its highest number of measles cases in 35 years, with infections already surpassing last year's record, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has reported at least 2,318 cases so far in 2026, exceeding the total recorded in 2025 with more than five months still remaining in the year.

Health officials say more than 90 percent of cases are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Speaking to CNN, Dr Andrew Racine, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said: “This essentially is a public health failure, and it’s avoidable.”

Several outbreaks that began in 2025 have continued into this year, while dozens of new outbreaks have also been identified.

South Carolina has reported the highest number of cases, with an outbreak that began in October growing to nearly 1,000 cases before ending in April.

The resurgence has raised concerns about vaccination rates and the pressure on public health services, which continue to carry out extensive contact tracing to limit further spread.

The United States declared measles eliminated in 2000, but the country has now recorded more cases in the past 18 months than in the previous 25 years combined, according to CNN.