Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach
Klopp's first matches in charge will be UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Greece in September
Jürgen Klopp has returned to management after being appointed Germany's new head coach on a four-year contract, replacing Julian Nagelsmann.
The former Liverpool manager had been out of coaching since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season before taking up a role as Red Bull GmbH's head of global football.
Speaking after his appointment, Klopp said: "The national team can unite us Germans like almost nothing else. That's precisely what makes this task so special for me.
"I'm grateful for everything I've experienced and learned at Red Bull over the past year and a half and for the openness that made this agreement possible. Now I'm looking forward to this special task in German football."
"We will approach it together with humility and patience — developing a team that fights for each other, that enjoys football and behind which the people of our country can rally with complete conviction,” he added.
THe German Football Association (DFB) appointed Klopp after Germany's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32.
Klopp's first matches in charge will be UEFA Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands and Greece in September.
Former Liverpool assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will join his coaching staff, alongside former Borussia Dortmund player Sven Bender.
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