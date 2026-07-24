Rodri: World Cup hero set for back surgery, doubt for Man City opener

Manchester City midfielder Rodri will undergo back surgery on Monday, leaving the World Cup hero in serious doubt for the start of the Premier League season.

Rodri lifted the World Cup with Spain last week and was named the tournament’s best player.

The newly appointed Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed Rodri's surgery in a press conference on Friday, July 24.

Maresca told reporters that the 30-year-old midfielder will undergo the procedure following a minor back issue that lingered through Spain's successful World Cup campaign but did not informed, how long it would take for Rodri to recover from his latest injury setback.

Beyond the operation, Maresca emphasized that Rodri will be granted an extended vacation and rehabilitation period before returning to squad training.

Rodri has been one of Manchester City's most influential players in recent seasons, anchoring the midfield during the club's domestic and European campaigns.

His potential absence would be a setback for the team during his treatment.

Entering the final 12 months of his deal at the Etihad Stadium, Man City heads eager to negotiate a contract extension despite ongoing transfer speculation surrounding Real Madrid.

Rodri captained Spain to their second World Cup title in North America, starting all eight matches and receiving the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player

As reported, the Spaniard is ruled out of the upcoming FA Community Shield against Arsenal and is considered a serious doubt for City's Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, August 23.